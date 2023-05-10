KNDI Stock Earnings: Kandi Posts EPS of 1 Cent

SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

By Sarah Smith, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorPlace.com May 10, 2023, 8:10 am EDT
Source: Carrie Fereday / Shutterstock.com

Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Kandi reported earnings per share of 1 cent.
  • The company also reported revenue of $22.86 million.
  • This figure was down 8% year over year.
  • KNDI stock is up slightly, 1.6%, as of this writing.

