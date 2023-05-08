Palantir (PLTR) Stock Pops Ahead of Earnings

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is a hot topic on Monday as investors prepare for the company to report earnings after today’s closing bell.
Palantir will release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023 after markets close today. The company will follow that earnings release with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today.
This has some traders wondering what they can expect from the big data analytics company in its upcoming earnings report. Wall Street is expecting earnings per share to come in at 4 cents alongside revenue of $504.8 million.
If Palantir is able to match or beat out these estimates it would be a win for PLTR shareholders. These analysts’ estimates represent a 100% growth in EPS year-over-year as well as a 13.1% gain in revenue from the first quarter of 2022.
What To Expect From PLTR Stock
Investors are likely to see strong movement from PLTR stock after hours today and during pre-market trading on Tuesday. Whether that movement will be positive or negative depends on how well the company performs in its Q1 earnings report.
Investors will also note that some 1.5 million shares of PLTR stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s still quite a ways off from its daily average trading volume of about 38 million shares.
PLTR stock is up 4.6% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is why shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM), and Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock are on the move today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Down 8% Today?
- Why Is Aptorum (APM) Stock Down 16% Today?
- Why Is Immuron (IMRN) Stock Up 67% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed