RIVN Stock Earnings: Rivian Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023.
- Rivian reported a loss per share of $1.25. This was better than the loss of $1.59 that analysts expected.
- The company reported revenue of $661 million.
- This is a 1.4% positive surprise compared to the analyst estimate of $652.1 million.
