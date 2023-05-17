Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off Wednesday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, stock offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is rocketing more than 70% after a securities purchase agreement was terminated.
- BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares are soaring over 69% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is surging more than 48% following a late filing warning and a stock offering.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares are gaining over 34% alongside strong revenue growth in 2022.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) stock is increasing more than 24% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are rising over 18% after revealing positive results from a Phase II clinical trial.
- FLJ (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is heading more than 16% higher on Wednesday morning.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares are getting an over 16% boost today.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is jumping more than 16% after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is diving close to 34% after pricing a public offering.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are tumbling more than 25% alongside annual meeting results.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock is taking an over 16% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are sliding nearly 16% after a Tuesday rally.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock is dropping almost 16% on Wednesday morning.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) shares are decreasing more than 12% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) stock is declining over 12% without clear news.
- Container Store (NYSE:TCS) shares are slipping more than 12% after releasing Q1 results.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is dipping over 10% after releasing fiscal Q4 earnings.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
