TTD Stock Earnings: The Trade Desk Beats EPS, Revenue Estimates

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) just reported first-quarter results for 2023.
- The Trade Desk posted earnings per share of 23 cents. This was 91% above the analyst estimate for EPS of 12 cents.
- The company reported revenue of $382.8 million.
- This also came in higher than the analyst estimate for revenue of $364.5 million.
- You can read the full TTD press release here.
