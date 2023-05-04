Why Is Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) Stock Up 45% Today?

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is taking off on Thursday despite a lack of news from the RNA-based therapeutics company.
There are no new press releases from Altamira Therapeutics that explain why the company’s shares are rising today. Likewise, there’s a lack of filings or analyst coverage that shines a light on the stock’s rally.
Instead, it looks like heavy trading is behind today’s movement. As of this writing, more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For comparison, CYTO stock trades close to 2 million shares per day on average.
One thing investors will also note is CYTO’s penny stock status. This comes from its low market capitalization of $5.976 million and prior closing price of 86 cents per share. That means the company’s shares can be incredibly volatile.
CYTO Stock News To Watch
While there’s no Altamira Therapeutics news today, some is on the way. The company intends to hold a presentation at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference taking place May 10 through May 11. Thomas Meyer, founder, chairman, and CEO of Altamira Therapeutics will lead this presentation.
Investors that want to tune into this presentation can do so through a webcast on the event’s website. Also, the presentation starts at 1:00 p.m. and is set to last for half an hour.
CYTO stock is up 47.4% on Thursday morning.
