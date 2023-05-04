Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check in on all of the latest news for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are strong trading volumes, acquisition reports, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is rocketing more than 67% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) shares are soaring over 35% without anything to report this morning.
- GD Culture (NASDAQ:GDC) stock is surging 35% as it continues a recent rally.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) shares are rising more than 34% alongside strong pre-market trading.
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock is increasing by over 28% on reports Apollo Global Management intends to buy it.
- Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares are gaining more than 24% with strong early morning trading.
- Top Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) stock is heading over 20% higher on Thursday morning.
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) shares are jumping more than 19% after releasing its Q1 2023 earnings report.
- Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) stock is getting an almost 15% boost today.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) stock is crashing nearly 46% following a failed merger deal.
- PacWest Bank (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are plummeting more than 45% after saying it’s exploring all strategic options.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock is diving over 42% alongside a weak Q1 earnings report.
- PacWest Bank (NASDAQ:PACWP) shares are tumbling more than 36% alongside its main shares today.
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is taking an over 24% beating on news of a share offering.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are sliding more than 21% after announcing a stock offering.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock is decreasing over 21% as banking news keeps shares down.
- Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) shares are slipping more than 20% this morning.
- Harbor Custom Dev (NASDAQ:HCDI) stock is dipping over 19% today.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 18% after releasing Q1 earnings.
