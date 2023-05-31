Why Is Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) Stock Up 27% Today?

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is rising higher on Wednesday as investors react to positive pre-clinical news from the clinical-stage immuno-oncology company.
Today’s results come from a test of MT-601 in lymphoma cells. MT-601 is the company’s multiple tumor-associated antigens-specific T-cell product candidate. Encouraged by positive data from other treatments, Marker Therapeutics sought to determine the effectiveness of MT-601 in lymphoma cells.
This saw Marker Therapeutics assessing the ability of MT-601 to kill in vitro in a lymphoma cell line. The company’s results from this test show that it was effective at killing lymphoma cells regardless of their CD19 expression levels.
Juan F. Vera, M.D., president and CEO of Marker Therapeutics, said this about the results.
“These pre-clinical findings reinforce previous TACTAL clinical observations, highlighting the potential benefit of our innovative multiTAA-specific T cell therapy in CD19 CAR T refractory lymphoma patients. Our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma has been cleared by the FDA and we are excited to further explore the potential benefits of MT-601 in our multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial, which was initiated in the first quarter of 2023.”
MRKR Stock Movement Today
With this positive news comes heavy trading of MRKR stock. As of this writing, more than 32 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. That’s a massive surge in trading volume compared to its daily average of 142,000 shares.
MRKR stock is up 27.3% as of Wednesday morning.
