Why Is Onfolio (ONFO) Stock Up 74% Today?

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after providing investors with an update on its generative AI search tool.
According to an Onfolio press release, the company has just launched its generative AI search function for MightyDeals.com. This is one of Onfolio subsidiaries and the AI it deployed today is based on ChatGPT-styled Large Language Models (LLM).
Onfolio says that the implementation of this AI search tool will benefit MightyDeals.com in several ways. That includes providing better search results to customers, which is more likely to lead them to purchases they want to make.
Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio, had the following to say about its AI search launch.
“Our new AI tool demonstrates that Onfolio is focused on delivering the best experience for our customers across all our subsidiaries.”
What This Means For ONFO Stock
AI is a hot topic right now with investors flocking to companies in the sector. With Onfolio launching its own AI tools for use on its platforms, it could continue to draw in extra investor attention.
As for today’s movement, more than 59 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands as of this writing. For the record, this is a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of around 15,000 shares.
ONFO stock is up 73.5% as of Friday morning.
