Why Is SeaStar Medical (ICU) Stock Up 80% Today?

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is on the rise Thursday as the medical technology company’s shares see plenty of activity today.
During the early trading hours, some 6 million shares of ICU stock changed hands. That’s a massive jump compared to the company’s daily average trading volume, which is only about 146,000 shares.
While investors may be searching for news behind the heavy trading of ICU stock today, they won’t have much luck. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain today’s activity.
However, one thing investors will want to keep in mind is ICU’s low price of 59 cents per share and market capitalization of just $7.845 million. That firmly places ICU as a penny stock. This helps explain the volatile movement today as penny stocks often experience extreme volatility in pre-market trading.
Recent ICU Stock News
Earlier this week, SeaStar Medical released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2023. The company’s shares got a slight boost following the release of that report. However, it quickly began giving up those gains, and more, in the following days.
ICU stock is currently up 79.6% as of Thursday morning. However, its shares were down 84.6% year-to-date when markets closed on Wednesday.
