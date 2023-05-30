Why Is Tian Ruixiang (TIRX) Stock Down 3% Today?

Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock is slipping on Tuesday morning despite a lack of news from the Chinese insurance brokerage services company.
Tian Ruixiang shares aren’t seeing much in the way of trading this morning with only about 2,000 shares having traded hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is well above that at roughly 1.1 million shares.
Likewise, there’s no official news from the company that explains why the stock is sliding lower on Tuesday morning. That includes a lack of press releases, as well as no new filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Even so, that doesn’t mean TIRX stock should be ignored today. The company’s shares last close out trading at $1.66 per share. Its market capitalization is also sitting at about $5.436 million.
What Does This Means For TIRX Stock?
The company’s low share price and market cap firmly place it as a penny stock. Penny stocks often see volatility, which could help explain some of today’s movements. That is due to penny stocks being even more volatile outside of normal trading hours.
In the case of TIRX stock, investors have seen the shares drop as much as 15% during pre-market trading this morning. However, they’ve also climbed as much as 1% higher in early morning trading, but are currently down 3% again as of this writing.
