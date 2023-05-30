Why Is Ideanomics (IDEX) Stock Up 15% Today?

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock is on the rise Tuesday without any recent news from the company explaining the rally.
That includes a lack of new press releases from Ideanomics that give a reason for its climb this morning. Likewise, there have been no filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or fresh analyst coverage that would result in today’s strong movement.
What traders are seeing is strong pre-market trading of IDEX stock on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 29 million shares have traded hands. That’s a strong start before normal trading hours, considering the company’s daily average trading volume of about 68 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that IDEX is a penny stock. This comes from its low trading price of about 4 cents and market capitalization of around $30 million. These two factors mean it’s incredibly easy for the stock to experience volatility. That’s likely what investors are seeing this morning.
What Is IDEX Stock?
Ideanomics is an electric vehicle (EV) company seeking to speed up the adoption of EVs with a focus on electric tractors. The company has five subsidiaries: VIA Motors, Solectrac, Treeletrik, Wave and US Hybrid divisions.
IDEX stock is up 14.5% as of Tuesday morning after experiencing a 6.9% fall during normal trading hours on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.