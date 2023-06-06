A “Seminal Moment” for Investors

An urgent live event tonight with Luke Lango … AI is a line-in-the-sand for investors … get ready for the “Everything Revolution” … do you want to be up 500% or flat?
Tonight at 7 PM ET, our technology expert Luke Lango is holding an important live event. Let’s go ahead and pull back the curtain… Our world will exit this decade appearing dramatically different than how we entered it, all because of artificial intelligence (AI). This technology presents an enormous “before-and-after” paradigm shift that will disrupt/revolutionize nearly every aspect of our day-to-day lives. From a business perspective, the tidal wave of capital that will flood into AI over the next 10 years will be like nothing our economy has ever seen. As a result, from an investor perspective, today’s well-placed investments in the AI-leaders of tomorrow will turn into multi-million-dollar windfalls. Luke’s event tonight focuses on helping investors understand the sheer size of this societal change, the enormity of the investment opportunity, and the right action steps to take today. Here’s Luke:
I truly believe that, thanks to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), we face one of the most seminal moments for the economy ever. And investors who recognize the importance of this moment – and seize the opportunities it presents – will make fortunes over the next few years… Let me abundantly clear: AI is the biggest technological paradigm shift we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.
Wrapping your head around what’s coming with AI
Chances are, you’ve used ChatGPT. If so, you know how incredible it is.But for some mindboggling perspective, remember that this is the worst version of the technology that will ever exist. In a couple of years, today’s version will seem stupid – even inept – compared to the enhanced model we’ll be using. To understand why, we must grasp the basics of AI. AI consists of incredibly powerful algorithms that gather, sift, sort, and contextualize data to generate insights, draw conclusions, and make predictions. If there were no data, then these AI models couldn’t do anything. As such, data is the lifeblood of AI. Or as Luke calls it, the “fuel.” Here’s Luke with more:
What happens when you give a car 10X more fuel? It drives 10X farther.What happens when you give an AI model 10X more data? It becomes 10X better. And over the next few years, AI models will have more than 10X more data than they have access to today. That’s not an exaggeration. That’s a fact. In 2020, the total volume of data created worldwide was 47 zettabytes. By 2030, that volume will exceed 600 zettabytes. That’s a 13X increase – and, by extension, a potential 13X increase in AI capability.
Folks, these AI models are only going to get way better over the next five to 10 years.You think it’s impressive that law firms are already using AI to write briefs or that hospitals are using AI to diagnose diseases? We’re just getting started.
Similar to the internet explosion in the 1990s, AI will create a stark divide separating the businesses and investors who benefit from the technology from those who get left behind
One of our biggest weaknesses as investors is that we’re not great at envisioning the future.Think back to the 1990s… As you drove to your local Blockbuster to rent a videocassette for the evening, could you have imagined the company going bankrupt because of a technology that would enable you to “stream” a movie straight to your home television, without driving anywhere or renting a physical product of any kind? As you stood in line at your local Borders Books (remember that one?) to buy the latest James Patterson mystery, could you envision the company being driven out of existence by online book stores and e-readers? Or what about your family summer road trip? Do you remember using a physical map? No Millennial will ever understand the particular pain of trying to fold a map with one hand while speeding along some back road, totally lost, all because you missed a turn. As I look back now, spoiled by GPS, a 1990s road-trip seems downright barbaric. Well, the future that’s coming with AI will bring its own jaw-dropping advancements. As investors, we must do our best to envision this and place our money ahead of these advancements. After all, this time around, it’s not just a wave of new innovation, but a 1,000-foot tsunami. Back to Luke:
AI will be used to power a whole all sorts of technologies – robotic landscapers, delivery drivers, pilots, waiters, and more.AI will be used to diagnose, prescribe, and treat patients for all sorts of ailments. It will trade stocks, create music and movies, write articles, code, concoct new recipes, and make fabulous drinks. It will clean, repair, and restore cars, homes, and just about every object you can think of. This is an “Everything Revolution.” AI will permeate every industry of the economy. This revolution will leave no stone unturned. By 2030, every company in every sector of every country will use AI.
If you need convincing of this, just track the money flow.Luke highlights a brand-new Bloomberg Intelligence research report concluding that just one portion of the AI economy – generative AI – will grow by more than 40% per year, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2032.
And here we are today, at the 1-yard-line, able to align our wealth with this avalanche of growth.
Luke sees investors falling into one of two camps
Here in 2023, it’s been a tale of two markets…You’ve either been in tech/AI and made big returns, or you’ve been in anything else and more than likely made next-to-nothing or even lost money. To illustrate, we need look no further than the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up 33% while the Dow is up 1%.
Luke sees this as just the beginning. But for every bit as exciting as the enormous return potential of top AI stocks is, the risk of anemic returns from “old economy” stocks is concerning. Here’s how Luke sizes up this divide:
Invest in the right AI stocks, and you’ll find yourself on the winning side of this massive technological paradigm shift. Invest in the stocks that artificial intelligence will kill, and you may never recover. It’s really that simple. And urgency is required because just as AI is already here, this stock market divide is, too.
Luke highlights the same night-and-day difference in 2023 market returns we just noted above, then says that this divide will only become larger in the years to come.
Join Luke tonight at 7 PM ET for all the details of this paradigm shift, as well as how to position your portfolio today
This isn’t the same as the computer… or the internet… or smartphones.clicking here. I’ll give him the final word:It’s bigger – for both good and bad. AI will end certain diseases… destroy entire sections of our labor force…transform certain day-to-day tasks that are just normal parts of our lives today… And for investors who invest in this trend early, it will generate mind-boggling investment wealth. We can be a part of this from the beginning. And tonight at 7 PM, Luke will explain how. You can reserve your seat by
Over the next several years, AI will sweep across society and will change everything about everything. For some, this will present a huge opportunity. For others, it will create a huge threat. I wouldn't be surprised if, in five years, AI stocks are up 400% or 500% while every other stock is pretty much flat, if not down.
