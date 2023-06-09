BBAI Stock Alert: BigBear.ai Announces Direct Offering

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is on the move Friday after the company announced details of a registered directing offering for its shares.
This registered direct offering has the company selling 11,848,341 shares of BBAI stock as well as warrants for up to another 8,886,255 shares. These are being sold together in units that are priced at $2.11 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.32 per share.
BigBear.ai is expecting to generate gross proceeds of about $25 million from this stock offering. The company doesn’t say what it plans to do with these funds after the offering closes on June 13, 2023.
How This Affects BBAI Stock
Just like with any other offering, this one adds more outstanding shares of BBAI. Doing so erodes the stakes of current investors in the company. Doing so can cause a company’s tock to drop after the offering is announced.
However, that’s not the case with BBAI stock on Friday morning. Instead, the company’s shares are up slightly alongside the news. It’s likely that the offering price being the same as yesterday’s close, as well as the higher exercise price for warrants, is helping with this. Oftentimes offerings value shares below their current price, which drops the stock.
BigBear.ai is an artificial intelligence (AI) company. Its focus is on offering AI-powered analytics and cyber solutions to help its customers better understand data. It was founded in 2020 and went public via a merger in 2021.
BBAI stock is up about half a percentage point as of Friday morning.
