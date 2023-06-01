Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday morning!
Moving stocks are sales, earnings reports, a spin-off, and more.
Let’s get into this news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is rocketing 50% after announcing a major instrument sale.
- Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) shares are soaring more than 37%.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is surging over 32% alongside heavy trading.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares are rising more than 31% despite a lack of news on Thursday morning.
- QuantaSing (NASDAQ:QSG) stock is increasing by 25% after releasing financial results for fiscal Q3 2023.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares are gaining over 21% alongside insider buying.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock is climbing more than 20% after getting a new buy rating.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares are jumping over 18% with a Q1 earnings beat.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is getting a more than 18% boost without any news this morning.
- AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares are up close to 18% today.
10 Top Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock is crashing over 42% without any apparent news this morning.
- MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) shares are plummeting more than 30% as it prepares to spin off Knife River.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) stock is diving over 21% following a massive rally yesterday.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are taking a nearly 21% beating despite beating Q1 earnings estimates.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock is falling around 20% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares are sliding more than 17% on Thursday.
- VolitionRX (NYSEMKT:VNRX) stock is dropping over 16% after proposing a public stock offering.
- QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) shares are decreasing more than 16% after rallying yesterday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock is slipping over 15% alongside a proposed stock offering.
- Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.