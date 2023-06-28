Why Is iMedia Brands (IMBI) Stock Up 28% Today?

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock is on the rise on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the consumer brands, entertainment and media commerce company.
There hasn’t been a press release from iMedia Brands today that explains why the stock is rising. On that same note, there are no new filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give reason to the rally. Likewise, no analysts have provided recent coverage of the stock.
Despite this, shares of IMBI stock are seeing heavy trading during pre-market hours on Wednesday. As of this writing, more than 5 million shares have changed hands. That’s an incredible increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
One thing investors will keep in mind about IMBI is its penny stock status. That comes from its prior closing price of 16 cents per share and market capitalization of around $5 million. This opens the stock up to volatility.
IMBI Stock Delisitng
Another thing for investors to note is iMedia Brands received a stock delisting warning from the Nasdaq earlier this week. This gives the company until July 3 to submit a plan to regain compliance with listing standards. If approved, the company will have until Oct. 25, 2023 to complete its plan.
IMBI stock is up 27.9% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
