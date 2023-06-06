6 Hot IPOs Coming Up This Week: VTMX, KGS and More

It’s not a stretch to say that initial public offering (IPO) season is heating up. Earlier this month, restaurant chain Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) shocked markets on its first day of trading. The red-hot IPO skyrocketed more than 90%, making for an impressive debut.
While CAVA stock has since come down, it has reminded investors to be on the lookout for other hot IPOs. In fact, a few more companies are planning to make their trading debuts soon and anticipation is high. In particular, the list of IPOs this week is worth paying attention to, with multiple debuts coming soon that promise to make a major splash.
Which companies should investors be watching as they gear up to begin trading? Let’s take a closer look at the hotly awaited IPOs that are coming up in the near future.
Hot IPOs to Watch for This Week
- GEN Restaurant Group: This Korean barbecue-themed restaurant chain will begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 28 under the ticker GENK. IPO Scoop expects it to start trading between $10 and $12 per share.
- Alliance Entertainment Holding: This media and consumer electronics distribution company is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 28 after trading on an over-the-counter (OTC) exchange. IPO Scoop expects it to start trading at $3 per share.
- Kodiak Gas Services: A Texas-based natural gas provider, Kodiak Gas is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 29. It will list under the symbol KGS. IPO Scoop expects shares to begin trading for between $19 and $22.
- Savers Value Village: One of North America’s largest for-profit thrift store chains is scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE on June 29. It will list under the trading symbol SVV. IPO Scoop expects its price range to be between $15 and $17 per share.
- Fidelis Insurance Holdings: Based in Bermuda, this specialty insurance provider will begin trading on the NYSE on June 29 under the ticker FIHL. IPO Scoop expects the stock to begin trading between $16 and $19 per share.
- Vesta Real Estate: Not technically an IPO but instead an uplisting, this Mexico-based real estate name begins trading on the NYSE on June 30 under the ticker VTMX. IPO Scoop expects shares to begin trading at $32.07.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.