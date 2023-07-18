MOON Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will Reddit Take Moons Next?

Moon (MOON-USD) crypto price predictions are a hot topic among traders on Tuesday as they speculate about a possible rule change on Reddit.
First off, investors will note that Moon is the official crypto tied to the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. The big change investors are celebrating is an update to Reddit’s Terms of Service that allows for the trading of tokenized Community Points.
This change may make it easier for r/CryptoCurrency users to trade MOON on the platform. While trading is currently possible, it requires exporting the private token keys to an external wallet. Some traders speculate further rule changes could make it easier to trade the tokenized Community Points directly on the social media platform.
With all of this comes an increasing interest in MOON price predictions. Let’s check out where the experts predict today’s news will take the crypto below!
MOON Crypto Price Predictions
- Starting us off today is Gov Capital and its one-year price target of $0.24792508118242 for the token.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor with its one-year forecast of $0.00716 for the crypto.
- Closing us out today is DigitalCoinPrice and its average 2024 Moon price prediction of 83 cents.
So how do these price predictions stack up? Overall, it doesn’t look the best for MOON considering its current price of 33 cents per token. Investors will also keep in mind that MOON is up 71.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.
