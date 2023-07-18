PINS Stock Pops as Evercore Upgrades Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday after the social media company was upgraded by Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney.
That upgrade saw Mahaney increase shares of PINS stock from an “in line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note to clients. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for PINS shares is “moderate buy” based on 22 opinions.
To go along with that upgrade, the Evercore ISI analyst also increase the firm’s price target for PINS stock to $41 per share. That’s a potential 40.7% upside for the stock compared to yesterday’s close. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $29.44 per share for the stock.
What’s Behind The Bullish PINS Stock Rating
Mahaney believes that PINS is at “an inflection point” right now as global advertising starts to recover. That could be a major positive for Pinterest with Mahaney predicting a possible double-digit EBITDA growth.
Evercore ISI isn’t the only firm that weighed in on PINS stock today. Here’s a quick breakdown of other recent updates on the stock.
- Goldman Sachs boosted its price target from $29 per share to $32 per share while maintaining a “buy” rating.
- Loop Capital increased its price target from $28 per share to $37 per share.
- Credit Suisse raised its price target from $28 per share to $31 per share while maintaining a “neutral” rating.
PINS stock is up 4% as of Tuesday morning.
