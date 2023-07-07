“This Overlooked Industry Is a 1,000% Backdoor Into the AI Megatrend”

PWM Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Prestige Wealth Shares?

The Chinese economy is showing signs of weakness, making PWM stock risky

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 7, 2023, 9:12 am EDT

Editor’s note: This article was updated on July 7 to correct information about when Prestige Wealth was incorporated and what services it provides. 

  • Prestige Wealth (PWM) stock is more than doubling in its second day of trading following its IPO yesterday.
  • PWM intended to raise gross proceeds of $5 million through its IPO.
  • The firm was incorporated in 2018. 
Source: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com

The shares of Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM), a Hong Kong-based wealth management and asset services provider, just started trading yesterday. Today PWM stock is trending on social media and is up more than 120%. This seems like another case of investors piling into a speculative initial public offering (IPO) trade. Also worth noting is that, according to Yahoo Finance, PWM’s float consists of just 3 million shares.

The PWM Stock IPO and Prestige Wealth

Yesterday PWM launched its IPO, with the company pricing the IPO of 1 million ordinary shares at $5 each. On their first day of trading yesterday, the shares climbed 8% to $5.40. At 8:15 a.m. today, PWM stock had more than doubled to $10.35 in pre-market trading. Prestige Wealth stated that it anticipated obtaining “aggregate gross proceeds of ($5 million) from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.”

The firm stated that it intends to utilize the funds raised from the IPO “for brand promotion, hiring of additional client relationship managers and employees, expansion of products and services, and general working capital.”

Prestige Wealth reports that it specializes in helping wealthy individuals based in Asia invest their funds. PWM also manages its own investment funds, and the firm was incorporated in 2018.

The company’s website suggests that PWM helps its clients access a wide variety of investment products and services, beyond what typical individual investors have exposure to. For instance, its website says that PWM has funds that invest in quantitative hedge funds from around the world.

What Investors Should Consider Going Forward

Investors should consider the extent to which PWM’s business will be affected by negative economic trends in China. They should also weigh the possibility that PWM stock is being boosted by typical IPO hype that will soon fade, causing the shares to sink in the not-too-distant future.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.       

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

