Why Is Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) Stock Up 124% Today?

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the healthcare information technology company.
There’s no new analyst coverage, press releases, or filings that explain why HCTI stock is rallying today. Instead, traders can thank heavy trading of the stock for the massive spike in the share price on Wednesday.
As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of HCTI stock have changed hands. That’s an incredible surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 37,000 shares.
Why Are Traders Taking Interest In HCTI Stock Today?
It seems likely that HCTI stock has been caught up in a penny stock rally this morning. The company matches this category with its low average trading volume, as well as its prior closing price of $3.16 and market capitalization of $13.946 million.
That’s something investors will want to keep in mind before jumping into the HCTI stock rally happening right now. This movement could be the work of retail traders pumping the stock up before dumping it later. If that happens, it could leave some unlucky traders holding the bag.
Penny stocks are also incredibly volatile during pre-market trading. That’s when the massive rally traders are seeing today started. This means we might see the stock give up some of these gains after normal trading hours start.
HCTI stock is up 124.2% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed