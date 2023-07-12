Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to start off Wednesday with an overview of all the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching this morning!
Penny stocks are dominating our pre-market stock movers today with many of them rallying alongside heavy trading volume this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) stock is rocketing more than 160% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) shares are soaring over 136% as they also see strong trading volume on Wednesday morning.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is surging more than 28% as it continues a penny stock rally that started yesterday.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares are rising over 28% despite a recent delisting notice.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is gaining more than 20% as it also takes part in this morning’s penny stock rally with heavy trading.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) shares are climbing over 15% after addressing shareholders in a business update.
- CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) stock is increasing more than 13% without any clear news on Wednesday morning.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares are jumping 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) stock is getting an over 11% boost on no apparent news today.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares are up more than 10% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is crashing close to 29% after launching a public stock offering.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are diving over 25% following a massive rally on Tuesday.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock is tumbling more than 23% and that may be tied to a potential decision on stents from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
- CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares are retreating over 15% following a rally on Tuesday.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after jumping yesterday with a clinical trial update.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) shares are sliding over 9% without any recent news to report.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock is dropping more than 9% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares are decreasing over 9% after rallying yesterday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock is dipping more than 9% after also seeing a big rally on Tuesday.
- Wand & Lee (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 9% today.
