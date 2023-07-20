Why Is Netcapital (NCPL) Stock Down 42% Today?

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) stock is dropping on Thursday after the fintech company announced the pricing of a public share offering.
This has Netcapital offering up 1,725,000 shares of NCPL stock at a price of 70 cents per share. That has the company expecting gross proceeds of $1,207,500 from the public stock offering. Also, ThinkEquity is the sole book-running manager for the offering, which closes on July 24.
Netcapital also already has plans for the money that it plans to raise from this stock offering. According to a press release, these funds will be used for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, as well as general and administrative expenses.
How This Affects NCPL Stock
With this stock offering, Netcapital is increasing the total number of outstanding shares available. Doing so dilutes current shareholders’ stakes in the company. That may help explain why the stock is falling today.
Also not helping matters is the offering price of 70 cents per share. That devalues the stock compared to its prior closing price of $1.17 per share. It’s likely that the lower offering price is hurting investor morale this morning.
With all of this comes decent trading of NCPL stock on Thursday morning. As of this writing, more than 200,000 shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 443,000 shares.
NCPL stock is down 41.9% as of Thursday morning.
