Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news for Wednesday!
There are loads of earnings reports out this morning as companies release financial data for their latest quarters.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is rocketing more than 40% alongside extremely heavy trading, a shareholder vote, and a stock offering.
- Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) shares are soaring over 29% with strong pre-market trading.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock is surging more than 19% after releasing its Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares are gaining over 18% alongside its latest earnings and guidance update.
- Elf Beauty (NYSE:ELF) stock is rising more than 18% after releasing its fiscal Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares are climbing over 13% after earnings and revenue topped estimates.
- Creative Medical Tech (NASDAQ:CELZ) stock is increasing by more than 12% on Wednesday morning.
- AEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares are getting an over 11% boost this morning.
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) stock is jumping more than 11% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) shares are up over 11% as it prepares for a merger.
10 Top Losers
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock is crashing close to 43% following a major rally yesterday.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock is diving almost 33% after missing estimates in Q2.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are tumbling more than 31% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEMKT:SNMP) stock is taking a nearly 19% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) shares are falling over 18% this morning.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock is dropping more than 18% despite a lack of news.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares are decreasing over 16% alongside a delisting warning.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock is sliding more than 13% on Wednesday.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) shares are slipping over 13% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% alongside meme stock volatility.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.