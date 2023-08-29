Why Is Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Up 112% Today?

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news this morning.
However, one thing that investors will note is the health technology company’s shares seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 6.1 million shares of TIVC stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is well below that at about 445,000 shares.
It’s possible this movement is connected to an announcement made by Tivic Health Systems yesterday. It signed a non-exclusive agreement with AmerisourceBergen to add its products to the company’s third-party marketplace.
According to Tivic Health Systems, this will result in its ClearUP bioelectronic sinus pain relief device being sold on the AmerisourceBergen Marketplace. That marketplace was just launched earlier this month and has more than 50 verified suppliers.
What That Means For TIVC Stock
With this agreement, Tivic Health Systems is able to reach a wider array of customers. Doing so will likely be beneficial to its investors if the company sees a notable increase in revenue because of the deal.
Following news of the agreement, shares of TIVC stock saw increased trading on Monday. That resulted in more than 978,000 shares changing hands. However, it also caused the stock to fall 11%.
TIVC is making up that lost ground, and then some, with the stock up 111.9% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock, and more. All of that info is ready to go at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- MULN Stock Alert: Mullen Receives Purchase Order From NRTC Automation
- MULN Stock Has Just 1 Week to Achieve Nasdaq Compliance
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.