Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the shares worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving shares are company mergers, bankruptcy news, a new contract, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is rocketing more than 135% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are soaring over 46% as they also see strong early morning trading.
- Noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) stock is surging 42% after joining following its public debut yesterday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares are gaining 19% without any news to report this morning.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock is rising more than 18% despite a lack of news this morning.
- iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) shares are increasing over 18% after completing its merger yesterday.
- Caravelle International (NASDAQ:CACO) stock is climbing more than 17% following an update from the company.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares are jumping over 14% on Thursday morning.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) stock is getting a more than 14% boost after announcing a $3 million contract.
- PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock is up close to 14% alongside Q2 EPS and revenue beats.
10 Top Losers
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) stock is crashing over 66% without any recent news worth mentioning.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares are diving more than 19% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) stock is tumbling nearly 14% on no apparent news this morning.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) shares are taking an over 12% beating on Tuesday morning.
- VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) stock is dropping more than 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Vahanna Tech Edge (NASDAQ:VHNA) shares are decreasing over 10% after getting approval for a business combination.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is sliding more than 8% with a stock offering.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares are slipping over 8% following an investor presentation.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is dipping more than 8% as it continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% following the resignation of a Board member.
