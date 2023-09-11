Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: 7 Potential Surprises That Have the Internet Buzzing

Of all the stocks in the market, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) tends to receive outsized attention on most days due to its influence and weighting in most index funds. Indeed, investors in AAPL stock have had plenty to cheer in recent years, with the stock recently breaking through the $3 trillion threshold for the first time as a publicly traded company. Accordingly, with such a massive valuation, investors have plenty to expect from the company.
That’s why tomorrow’s Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 is garnering so much attention among investors right now. Investors, users and Apple fans everywhere are anticipating what may or may not be announced. On this front, there’s plenty of speculation to go around.
That said, the experts following Apple have a pretty good idea of what may be coming in this event. Of course, there’s the highly anticipated iPhone 15, which will most certainly be announced. And many are expecting key upgrades to existing product lines, including the Apple Watch, Mac and iPad lineups.
Let’s dive into a few surprises (or not, for those who have been expecting these upgrades) to watch for.
7 Surprises to Watch for at the Apple Wonderlust Event
It should be noted that this event is expected to be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern via the Apple TV app as well as on Apple’s Events page on its website.
- The big reveal will likely be the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are expected to have slimmed-down bezels for a more “edge-to-edge appearance than in previous generations.”
- Another notable upgrade to Apple’s iPhone lineup will be a shift to USB-C physical connector ports.
- Camera upgrades are expected as well as an ultrawideband chip.
- The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be offered in new sizes, with an upgraded S9 chip.
- For Apple’s Mac lineup, rumors are that few, if any, updates will be announced.
- It’s also likely that the Apple Vision Pro will be released next year.
- A new iPad model could be released, with the potential for an iPad mini 7 to be launched, though it’s unclear whether this will be announced or not.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.