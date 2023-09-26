CGC Stock Alert: The Results Are IN From Canopy Growth’s Shareholder Meeting

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock popped higher this morning against an otherwise red backdrop on Wall Street. Earlier today, the company released the results of its shareholder meeting, which saw stakeholders vote in approval of all directors and proposals forwarded. This framework indicates a confidence in leadership, helping bolster CGC stock amid a shifting landscape in cannabis legalization.
According to the company’s press release, a total of 350.59 million common shares of Canopy were voted in connection with the shareholder meeting. That represents just under 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of CGC stock.
Canopy reported that all matters put forward for consideration and approval — as laid out in a definitive proxy statement dated Aug. 8 — received approval by the requisite number of votes cast at the meeting. Importantly, the election of company directors saw overwhelming support, with the lowest percentage tally of “for” votes coming out to 93.83%.
If participating stakeholders had reservations about Canopy Growth’s leadership, the directors’ vote would have been the time to voice them.
Looking Ahead to (Hopefully) Better Times for CGC Stock
While shareholder meetings tend to be dry affairs, for CGC stock, the evident confidence in leadership represents some much-needed stability. Obviously, with shares trading hands at just under $1, Canopy has to fight for credibility. So, dealing with any internal struggles would impose an unnecessary distraction.
More importantly, Canopy is facing a possible resurgence thanks to an emerging cannabis industry shakeup. With a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the agency has recommended that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.
This assessment stems from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review of marijuana which, according to the report, was itself requested by President Joe Biden. Given the broad implications a rescheduling would have for the cannabis industry, CGC stock has been moving significantly higher lately. Just in the trailing one-month period, shares have popped up more than 130%.
Ultimately, the DEA must decide whether to make the rescheduling decision. However, the very real possibility that a decision could favor marijuana reform is lifting the beleaguered cannabis space.
Why It Matters
Although investors appear to be enthused about CGC stock, analysts have a different take. Per TipRanks, the consensus view on Canopy Growth sits as a hold rating. This assessment breaks down as only one buy, four holds and two sells. Meanwhile, the average price target for CGC lands at 92 cents, implying slight downside risk.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.