Dear META Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Sept. 27

Fans of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock will want to keep an eye on the social media company when Sept. 27 rolls around!
That’s when Meta will hold its Meta Connect event. This is a two-day conference focused on the company’s artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) plans.
The Meta Connect event will kick off with a keynote presentation from founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Special guests will join him as the group shows off the Meta Quest 3 and go over Meta’s plans for mixed-reality living.
The special event will be live-streamed on Facebook, and owners of Meta Quest devices will also be able to attend through those via Meta’s Horizon Worlds. There will also be recordings of the events available after the live streams.
Analyst Thoughts on META Stock
Following the Meta Connect announcement, Citi analyst Ronald Josey initiated a 90-day catalyst watch for the company’s stock. He did so while reiterating his “buy” rating and price target of $385 for META stock.
Here’s what the Citi analyst said in a note to clients obtained by Seeking Alpha:
“With Reels ad loads reaching 19% [quarter-to-date] vs 17% in [the second-quarter] per CITI’s proprietary tracking, coupled with newer ad units, greater advertiser demand, and what it believes is an improving online advertising environment, it believes Meta is taking share of the broader online advertising market.”
META stock is up 2.4% as of Friday morning as some 5.7 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 23.1 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.