Why Are Chinese EV Stocks NIO, XPEV, LI Up Today?

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks are up on Friday as investors react to reports of changing regulations in the country.
According to the latest reports, Chinese regulators are considering easy up on certain restrictions. That includes limits on the stakes that foreign investors can hold in publicly traded Chinese companies.
Insiders claim that China is considering this change in an effort to draw in new funding for public companies. This comes as the country seeks to recover from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It could also benefit the company as inflation has weighed on its economy, reports Barron’s.
With this news, investors are getting excited about the prospect of taking larger stakes in Chinese stocks. That includes Chinese EV stocks as that sector has been seeing significant growth. This is due to the push for EVs increasing these last few years.
Let’s check out how this is affecting Chinese EV stocks below!
Chinese EV Stocks Up Today
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts off our list with a 3.4% increase on Friday morning.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is next with the EV company’s shares climbing 6.5% as of this writing.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) closes out our Chinese EV stocks up today with the company’s shares gaining 4.6% this morning.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market news on Friday will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about today! Among that is what’s moving shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) stock on Friday. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Scholastic (SCHL) Stock Down 15% Today?
- Why Is Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) Stock Down 44% Today?
- Why Is Solowin (SWIN) Stock Up 10% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.