Why Is Solowin (SWIN) Stock Up 10% Today?

Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) stock is taking off on Friday but it’s not due to any specific news from the Hong Kong-based investment company.
Instead, stocks in China are on the move as investors react to reports that the country is considering easing up on certain restrictions. That includes the ability for foreign investors to take larger stakes in Chinese companies.
According to insiders, China is considering taking these actions as a way to bolster its stock market. The country has had trouble recovering from the pandemic and is also suffering from ongoing economic pressures, such as inflation.
Considering these reports, it makes sense that SWIN stock, as well as other Chinese stocks, are on the rise today. Investors will also likely see another jump in Chinese stock prices if an official announcement is made by the country’s regulators.
How This Affects SWIN Stock
With today’s reports of Chinese regulations easing, some 890,000 shares of SWIN stock have changed hands. For the record, this is still well below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.2 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that SWIN stock is still incredibly new to the public market. The company completed its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month.
SWIN stock is up 10.4% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what’s sending shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock higher, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News For Friday
- Why Is GSE Systems (GVP) Stock Up 59% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Why Are Chip Stocks NVDA, AMD, ARM Down Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed