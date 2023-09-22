Why Is GSE Systems (GVP) Stock Up 59% Today?

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) stock is rocketing higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the professional and technical engineering services company.
There are no new press releases from the company or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. Likewise, analysts are offering new coverage that would be behind today’s rally.
Despite that, shares of GVP stock are climbing higher with heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 9.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 85,000 shares.
Another thing that investors will want to keep in mind about GVP is that it’s a penny stock. That comes from its low daily average trading volume, as well as its market capitalization of just $7.441 million.
Why That Matters to GVP Stock
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile, especially outside of normal trading hours. That’s due to the low entry point making them easy to manipulate. Oftentimes, retail and day traders pump up these types of stocks only to dump them later. That may be what’s going on with GVP shares today.
GVP stock is up 58.5% as of Friday morning.
