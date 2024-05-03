DJT Stock Alert: SEC Charges Trump Media Auditor With ‘Massive Fraud’

Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is in the news Friday after the auditor BF Borgers CPA was hit with charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The charges against the auditor and its owner include massive amounts of fraud that affect more than 1,500 SEC filings. The SEC claims the firm took part in “deliberate and systemic failures to comply with Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.”
In response to this, BF Borgers CPA and its owner Benjamin Borgers have agreed to a permanent suspension of their accounting practices. They also agreed to pay $14 million in civil penalties connected to the fraud charges.
What This Means for DJT Stock
Considering the allegations against BF Borgers CPA, some investors are wondering about the financials of Trump Media & Technology. That makes sense as the company decided to keep the firm as its auditor through 2024 earlier this year.
This also ties back of the company’s public debut earlier this year. It combined with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition to go public. The two had been working on this merger since 2021. The SEC’s charges against BF Borgers CPA state that its false filings happened between 2021 and 2024, CNBC notes.
Today’s news has DJT stock down 3.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.