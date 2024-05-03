Why Is Sprout Social (SPT) Stock Down 32% Today?

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock is falling on Friday after the social media management company announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2024.
Holding back Sprout Social stock this morning is its revenue of $96.78 million. That didn’t reach Wall Street’s estimate of $97.2 million for the quarter. This is despite it increasing 29% from the $75.21 million reported in the same period of the year prior.
That’s unfortunate, as the company’s adjusted EPS came in at 10 cents. That’s well above the flat earnings analysts were expecting and above the 6 cents per share reported in the first quarter of 2023.
Sprout Social Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto said this in the earnings report:
“We underestimated the magnitude of enterprise seasonality that now comes with our business mix, while also self-inducing sales execution headwinds during Q1 that we believe were important to position us for future success. We have factored Q1 underperformance and tightened strategic focus into our reduced 2024 revenue forecast, though we believe we’re now positioned for greater long- term success.”
SPT Stock Guidance 2024
Sprout Social’s outlook for 2024 includes adjusted EPS of 45 cents to 46 cents alongside revenue ranging from $405 million and $406 million. These are mixed next to Wall Street’s estimates of 23 cents per share and revenue of $425.57 million for the year.
SPT stock is down 32.2% as of Friday morning.
