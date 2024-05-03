Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out this morning as we dive into all of the biggest news moving shares on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are quarterly earnings reports, a withdrawn acquisition offer, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Helius Medical Technology (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock is rocketing more than 54% with strong pre-market trading.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares are soaring over 29% with heavy early morning trading.
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock is surging more than 18% alongside strong Q1 earnings results.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are increasing over 18% after beating Q1 EPS and revenue estimates.
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock is rising more than 18% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares are gaining over 16% after releasing its Q1 results.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock is climbing more than 16% on a takeover offer.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) shares are jumping over 16% alongside its Q1 earnings report.
- Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) stock is getting a more than 15% boost without any clear news this morning.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are up over 14% with heavy pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock is diving more than 29% after missing Q1 revenue estimates.
- CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares are tumbling 19% after launching a public offering.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) stock is taking an over 17% beating after Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) withdrew its bid for the company.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares are sliding more than 17% with its Q1 earnings report.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is dropping over 16% after releasing Q1 results.
- Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares are decreasing more than 15% after rallying yesterday.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock is falling over 13% on lackluster guidance.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares are slipping more than 13% following a rally yesterday.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is dipping over 13% on Q1 earnings.
- Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.