Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are among the biggest topics worth checking on Tuesday and we have the latest news!
Moving stocks today are clinical trial data, public stock offerings and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock is rocketing more than 191% after getting approval for its infertility treatment.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares are soaring over 88% after changing its name.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGDVV) stock is surging more than 72% ahead of its distribution of shares in a spinoff tomorrow.
- Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares are rising over 41% with positive Phase 1 clinical trial data.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is increasing more than 34% on Tuesday morning.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are gaining over 33% with heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock is climbing more than 24% alongside results of a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) meeting.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares are getting an over 20% boost alongside Phase 2a clinical trial data.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is jumping more than 18% after cutting its debt.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares are up over 18% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is crashing more than 70% after pricing a public offering.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXV) shares are plummeting over 22% ahead of its spinoff tomorrow.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock is also diving more than 20% for the same reason.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) shares are tumbling over 18% following its public debut yesterday.
- ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is taking a more than 17% beating without any clear news this morning.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares are falling over 17% after a rally on Monday.
- Polished.com (NYSEMKT:POL) stock is dropping more than 16% today.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are slipping over 15% after announcing a prospective stock offering.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is dipping more than 15% after a major rally yesterday.
- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% with its latest clinical trial news.
