Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth keeping track of and we’re helping with the winners and losers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are job cuts, a reverse split announcement, share offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is rocketing more than 73% after revealing reverse split details.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGDVV) shares are soaring over 64% with today being the stock distribution date for the company spinoff.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is surging more than 30% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) shares are increasing close to 28% after announcing job cuts and strategic alternatives.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock is gaining over 22% alongside positive clinical data.
- Senstar Tech (NASDAQ:SNT) shares are rising more than 18% after revealing details of a merger plan.
- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) stock is climbing over 17% with the release of its fiscal Q1 earnings report.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) shares are getting a more than 15% boost on Wednesday morning.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) stock is jumping over 14% this morning.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares are up more than 12% after announcing a purchase order.
10 Top Losers
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is plummeting over 37% after announcing an at-the-market equity offering program.
- Know Labs (NYSEMKT:KNW) shares are diving more than 26% as a stock offering goes into effect this morning.
- PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) stock is tumbling over 24% this morning.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares are taking a more than 24% beating as it retreats from a recent rally.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) stock is sliding over 22% after spiking in price late Tuesday.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) shares are falling more than 18% following a rally yesterday on patent news.
- Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) stock is decreasing over 18% after climbing higher on a name change yesterday.
- Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) shares are dropping more than 14% in early morning trading today.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock is slipping over 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.