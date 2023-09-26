Why Is Tharimmune (THAR) Stock Up 54% Today?

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) stock is taking off on Tuesday after the company underwent a name change.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveals that Tharimmune has officially changed its name. That change went into effect yesterday, and the company operated as Hillstream BioPharma prior to that change.
As for the company’s stock, that also underwent a change. Shares of the company’s stock now trade on the Nasdaq Exchange under the THAR stock ticker. Before the name change went into effect, these shares were traded under the HILS ticker on the same exchange.
Randy Milby, chairman and CEO of Tharimmune, said the following about the name change in a press release:
“Over the past few months, we have made significant progress in shifting the focus of the Company to align with our future vision to impact patients in serious need of new treatment options. Our new name, dedicated to the courage of all people diagnosed with diseases of high unmet need, aligns with this focus as we shift into a patient-centric organization striving towards developing impactful and accessible products.”
THAR Stock Movement Today
With the name change comes an increased interest in THAR stock on Tuesday. That has more than 12 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 252,000 shares.
THAR stock is up 53.8% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is why shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock are rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is available at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Femasys (FEMY) Stock Up 181% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Just Hit a New 52-Week High
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.