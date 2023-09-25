Why Is FaZe (FAZE) Stock Up 71% Today?

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the esports company.
There are no new press releases from FaZe, and the company also hasn’t made any recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On that same note, analysts haven’t given any new ratings that would explain today’s rally.
Instead, investors can look to heavy trading as the reason FAZE stock is on the rise today. As of this writing, more than 20 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 445,000 shares.
One other thing that investors will want to keep in mind is FaZe’s penny stock status. This comes from its low trading value of around 15 cents, as well as its market capitalization of just $11.678 million.
What That Means for FAZE Stock
Being a penny stock opens the company’s shares up to certain vulnerabilities. Among these is volatility from heavy trading. This often happens when day and retail traders target a stock for a pump and dump. Based on the stock’s recent activity, that could be what’s happening with FAZE shares this morning.
FAZE stock is up 71.4% as of Monday morning but was down 91.1% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
