SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

A Real Estate Crisis Is Dragging NIO Stock Down Today

Heading into today, NIO stock had sunk 19% in the last month

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 3, 2023, 10:06 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Nio (NIO) stock is retreating after China’s stock market fell sharply for two straight days, reaching its lowest level in a year.
  • Among the issues dragging down the Chinese stock market are concerns about the country’s real estate sector.
  • Heading into today, NIO stock had sunk 19% in the last month.
NIO stock - A Real Estate Crisis Is Dragging NIO Stock Down Today

Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

China’s Hang Seng index closed at its lowest level in a year, and several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are down today. Among the names in the latter category is electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NASDAQ:NIO), as NIO stock is retreating 2.3% after sinking 2.77% yesterday.

Yesterday’s sharp retreat of the Chinese stock market and the problems of China’s real estate sector are apparently having a significant, negative impact on many Chinese stocks traded in America, including Nio.

The Issues Facing China’s Real Estate Market

China’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.7% yesterday and sank another 3% today amid worries about higher U.S. interest rates, the issues facing the Chinese real estate sector, and concerns about the Chinese economy as a whole.

Higher U.S. rates raise the interest on bonds issued by Chinese companies, and elevated rates also damage the Chinese real estate space. Moreover, there are major concerns about the debt levels of two of the country’s most prominent real estate firms: Evergrande and Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY). Also noteworthy is that Evergrande’s founder was arrested on “undisclosed” charges, according to The South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s efforts to stimulate the Chinese economy are being widely seen as ineffectual.

NIO Stock: Nio’s Deliveries Fell in September Versus August

Nio’s deliveries dropped 19% in September versus August, coming in at 15,641. However, its deliveries did jump 43.8% last month versus the same period a year earlier.

But the deliveries of two other Chinese EV startups — Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Xpeng (NASDAQ:XPEV) — climbed meaningfully in September, compared with the previous month.

Heading into today, NIO stock had fallen 19% in the last month, and it had dropped 10% so far in 2023.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer was long XPEVThe opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Automotive, Consumer Discretionary, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/10/a-real-estate-crisis-is-dragging-nio-stock-down-today/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC