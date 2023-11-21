AVGO, VMW Stocks Slide as Broadcom-VMware Deal Nears

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) stock are sliding on Tuesday as they come even closer to completing a merger deal.
The big news that has AVGO and VMW stock on the move today is approval for the deal from Chinese regulators. That’s worth noting as China was the last country that needed to approve the merger before it could close.
With that approval, Broadcom and VMware are planning to move forward with the merger immediately. That has the two companies expecting to close the transaction tomorrow. That will see Broadcom acquire VMW for $142.50 per share in cash.
AVGO and VMW Stock Movements Today
It’s not too surprising that AVGO stock would fall ahead of the deal with VMware. Buyers often see their shares fall before these types of transactions take place.
As for VMW stock, it’s falling to meet the offer price made by Broadcom. The company’s shares have recently increased above the offering price with them closing out Monday at $149.99 each. This could also be a sign that some investors aren’t overly excited about the deal.
With all of this news, shares of AVGO stock are down 1.7% while shares of VMW stock are down 4.7% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.