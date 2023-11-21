Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks are down on Tuesday as investors wait for the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting to be published later today.
The Fed will release the minutes from its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Until then, traders are anxiously awaiting the latest updates from the agency.
The Fed is a hot topic among traders as they hope for positive news concerning the economy. Cooling inflation has many investors and experts believing that the group won’t announce further interest rate increases. It even has some hopeful that the Fed could start reducing interest rates in early 2024.
To go along with this, investors are reacting to major earnings reports coming out today. That includes those from retailers such as Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and American Eagle (NYSE:AEO). Unfortunately, a tough economy weighed on these companies in their latest earnings updates.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are faring today below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Falling
- Starting us off is the S&P 500 with a .3% decrease as of Tuesday morning.
- Next we have the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its .23% drop today.
- Closing out our coverage is the NASDAQ Composite with a .59% fall this morning.
