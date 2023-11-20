Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up today as investors prepare for an update from the Federal Reserve concerning cuts to interest rates.
Investors are hoping that the Fed is looking into lowering interest rates as its battle on inflation seems to have worked. October CPI data showed inflation cooling, which has many believing that there won’t be an interest rate increase in December.
To build on that, traders are now wondering when the Fed will start to drop interest rates. As it is now, current estimates claim there’s a 30% chance that the Fed will introduce an interest rate decrease during its March meeting.
To go along with that, traders will be able to pour over the minutes of the latest Fed meeting tomorrow. With that data available, there’s sure to be more talk about how long interest rates will remain at current levels, as well as when experts expect them to start falling once more.
Keeping all of this in mind, let’s check out how the major stock indices are performing below!
Stocks Up Today: Major Indices Rising
- Starting us off today is the S&P 500 and its .43% increase as of Monday morning.
- Next on our list is the Dow Jones Industrial Average and its .3% rise this morning.
- Closing out our coverage of the major indices is the NASDAQ Composite with a .75% gain today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.