Why Is Collective Audience (CAUD) Stock Up 37% Today?

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) stock is gaining on Monday even without any clear news from the marketing company.
That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain today’s gains. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the company that would act as a catalyst for today’s movement.
One thing that investors will note is that CAUD stock is seeing heavy trading on Monday mornings. As of this writing, more than 1.1 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 149,000 shares.
What to Know About CAUD Stock
Investors will also want to keep in mind that Collective Audience is still incredibly new to the public market. The company’s shares made their public debut on Nov. 3.
Collective Audience went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Abri SPAC I and DLQ, Inc. That saw the combined company’s shares start trading under the CAUD stock ticker and changing its name to Collective Audience.
CAUD stock is up 37.4% as of Monday morning. That builds on a 29.7% gain on Friday.
