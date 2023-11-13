Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Monday as we cover all of the biggest gainers and losers this morning!
A public offering, clinical trial results and more are moving shares on Monday morning.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is rocketing more than 70% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) shares are surging over 48% without any clear news this morning.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) stock is soaring more than 41% with strong early morning trading.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares are rising over 39% as they also see heavy trading this morning.
- Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is increasing more than 24% after falling on Friday.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) shares are gaining over 22%, with strong trading on Monday morning.
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) stock is climbing more than 21% this morning.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) shares are jumping over 19% on Monday morning.
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock is getting a more than 18% boost without any clear news today.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are up over 15% after pricing a public offering.
10 Top Losers
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is crashing more than 89% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) shares are plummeting over 27% alongside interim clinical trial data.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is diving more than 18% without any obvious news.
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) shares are tumbling over 18% after a massive Friday rally.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is taking a more than 17% beating as it also comes off a recent rally.
- EffectorTherapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are sliding over 15% on Monday.
- Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock is dropping close to 15% this morning.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares are decreasing more than 14% after a similar rally on Friday.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is falling over 14% today.
- GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.