Why Is Marpai (MRAI) Stock Up 100% Today?

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock is heading higher on Friday after the healthcare company announced changes to its leadership team.
First off, Marpai announced that current Board of Directors member Damien Lamendola is taking over as the CEO of the company. He will continue to serve as a member of the Board as well. Investors in MRAI stock will note that he is the largest beneficial shareholder of the company.
One thing to keep in mind is that Lamendola is replacing former CEO Edmundo Gonzalez. Gonzalez was dismissed by the Board of Directors. However, he will continue to hold a seat on that Board even after giving up the CEO position.
To go along with this news, Steve Johnson has been named the new chief financial officer of Marpai. Johnson is replacing Yoram Bibring, who was dismissed by the Board at the same time as Gonzalez.
Finally, Vincent Kain has resigned as a member of the Marpai Board of Directors. The company points out that this wasn’t due to any sort of disagreements with its practices. With his departure, the company’s Board has chosen Mike Dendy as its new independent director.
MRAI Stock Movement on Friday
MRAI stock is up 100.4% as of Friday morning. That comes with some 8.8 million shares of its stock changing hands. That is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of just about 97,000 shares.
Investors seeking out more than just MRAI stock movement will want to stick around!
We’re offering insight into all of the hottest stock market coverage traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock up today, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News on Friday
- Why Is Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Stock Up 130% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Plummets 13% After Q3 Earnings. Here’s Why.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed