Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re closing out the trading week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are loads of earnings reports for the third quarter of 2023.
Let’s get into this news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock is rocketing more than 95% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares are soaring close to 77% after announcing changes to its leadership team.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is surging over 45% as it builds on yesterday’s rally.
- Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are increasing more than 33% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is rising nearly 31% after announcing a waiver from holders of warrants for the company’s common stock.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares are gaining over 26% without any clear news this morning.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock is heading more than 26% higher with strong Q3 earnings results.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares are climbing almost 22% alongside its most recent earnings report.
- ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) stock is jumping over 20% on Friday morning.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are up more than 19% despite a lack of news today.
10 Top Losers
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock is crashing over 33% after releasing its Q3 2023 earnings report.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are plummeting more than 31% after announcing its Q3 earnings results.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock is diving close to 27% after announcing public offering plans.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares are taking an over 26% beating after announcing a weak guidance.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock is tumbling more than 26% on a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are sliding over 21% after entering into a warrant inductment agreement.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is dropping more than 20% as Q3 earnings fail to impress investors.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) shares are falling over 20% after getting a delisting notice.
- Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) stock is decreasing more than 19% on weak Q3 earnings results.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares are down over 19% after posting an earnings miss.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.