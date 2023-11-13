Why Is SenesTech (SNES) Stock Up 47% Today?

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the animal fertility management company.
There are no new press releases worth mentioning, and the company hasn’t made any recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Likewise, no analysts are offering new coverage of the stock today that would cause this rally.
However, investors will note that shares of SNES stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading this morning. As of this writing, more than 7.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 134,000 shares.
Investors will also note that SNES is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 35 cents and market capitalization of just $784,451.
What That Means for SNES Stock
Investors looking to invest in SNES stock alongside today’s movement will want to be careful. The rally is likely caused by retail and day traders pumping up the company’s shares. That means the stock is likely to dip again soon, and unfortunate investors could be left holding the bag.
SNES stock is up 47.1% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.