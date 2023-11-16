Why Is Flora Growth (FLGC) Stock Up 7% Today?

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock is on the rise Thursday after the cannabis company announced Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) for several of its leaders.
The company distributed 726,241 RSAs to its leaders as part of its 2022 Equity Compensation Plan. The company’s leaders have to wait until the shares have vested before they can make use of them.
Let’s get into those RSAs granted in detail below!
FLGC Stock: RSAs Granted to Company Leaders
- Clifford Starke, Director and CEO of Flora Growth, was granted 327,851 RSAs that vested on Nov. 15, 2023.
- Dany Vaiman, Chief Financial Officer, was granted 149,024 RSAs that will vest on Jan. 1, 2024.
- Kevin Taylor, Chairman, was granted 124,186 RSAs that will vest on Jan. 1, 2024.
- Edward Woo, Director, was granted 74,512 RSAs set to vest on Jan. 1, 2024.
- Thomas Solomon, Director, was granted 35,766 RSAs that vested on Nov. 15, 2023.
With today’s news comes some 87,000 shares of FLGC stock changing hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 167,000 shares.
FLGC stock is up 6.9% as of Thursday morning but was down 79% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed yesterday.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market stories will want to keep reading!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what has shares of Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Why Is Bone Biologics (BBLG) Stock Up 84% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Is a Starlink IPO Coming in 2024? Elon Musk Says No.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.