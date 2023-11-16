Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth keeping an eye on for Thursday!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, public offerings, insider buying and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock is rocketing more than 44% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares are soaring over 19% without any clear news this morning.
- Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) stock is surging more than 17% with strong early morning trading.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares are gaining close to 16% despite any apparent news this morning.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock is rising over 15% alongside insider buying.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are increasing more than 13% with its latest earnings release.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is climbing over 13% with heavy early morning trading.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares are jumping more than 13% with strong trading today.
- Isun (NASDAQ:ISUN) stock is heading 13% higher with its most recent earnings release.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock is crashing more than 46% as a public offering goes into effect.
- Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) shares are diving over 27% after pricing a public offering.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is plummeting more than 17% as its delisting approaches.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares are taking an over 15% beating after adjusting its Q3 earnings report.
- Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) stock is tumbling more than 14% on Thursday morning.
- Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) shares are sliding over 13% this morning.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is decreasing more than 13% today.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are falling over 12% after missing estimates in Q3.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock is slipping more than 12% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Sadot (NASDAQ:SDOT) shares closed out our pre-market stock movers down over 12% after missing EPS estimates in Q3.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.